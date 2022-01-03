Local COVID-19 testing sites

Passaic County Community College Pop Up January 5-7: Free rapid and saliva tests at PCCC January 5, 6, and 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment or insurance required. N.J. residents only; bring photo I.D. No smoking, eating, or chewing gum 30 minutes before the test. Address: Passaic County Community College Wanaque Campus, 500 Union Ave. Wanaque, N.J.

Newton Medical Center COVID-19 Testing Drive Through: PCR test. Results within 24-48 hours. The testing tent is located in front of Atlantic Behavioral Health at Newton Medical Center. No prescription or appointment needed. Opens at 11 a.m. daily and tests the first 250 people in line. Address: 175 High St., Newton, N.J.

Newton Urgent Care: PCR test. Results within 24-48 hours. Appointment required. Call 973-383-9898 for a virtual visit evaluation prior to obtaining a scheduled testing time. Address: 181 High St, Newton.

Sparta Pharmacy: PCR test, results within 48-72 hours. Appointments can be made online at spartarx.com Phone: 973-529-8508. Address: 61 Sparta Ave N, Sparta Township, N.J.

Budd Lake LabQ: PCR tests, results within 1-2 days. Drive up testing. 100 International Dr., Budd Lake, N.J.

Wellness Care Pharmacy: Rapid and PCR testing available. PRC results within about 3 days. Rapids are $50, appointments fill up quickly. Make appointments online at wellnesscarerx.com

Atlantic Health, Byram: PCR test. Results within 24-48 hours. No appointment required. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Address: 90 U.S. Route 206, Byram

Milford Health and Wellness: PCR test. Results within 24-48 hours. No appointment required. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Address: 111 E Catherine St., Milford, Pa.

Sparta Health and Wellness: PCR test. Results within 24-48 hours. Appointment required, call 973-829-7940 to schedule. Address: 89 S Sparta Ave, Sparta Township, N.J.

PM Pediatrics Urgent Care: Rapid and PCR testing for children and young adults up to age 26. All patients must be assessed virtually or in office prior to testing. Register online at pmpediatrics.com. Phone: 973-616-5437. Address: 562 NJ-23, Pompton Plains, N.J.

Vault Health at home tests: Saliva test, results within 2-3 days. New Jersey residents can order free COVID-19 tests online through Vault Health (www.learn.vaulthealth.com/nj). The test is sent via expedited shipping to your home and must be taken with the supervision of a vault collection supervisor over Zoom. Then, you mail your sample back via UPS with a prepaid shipping label. Results arrive within 24-48 hours.

CVS: Rapid and PCR testing. Go to CVS.com and click “COVID-19 testing and results” to search for nearby appointments.

Walgreens: Rapid and PCR testing. Go to Walgreens.com and click “COVID-19 testing options.” Then click “Schedule free drive thru test” to search for an available appointment.

Skylands Urgent Care: PCR test with results within 24 hours. No appointment necessary. Open 9 a.m.to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Lake Hopatcong and Franklin locations are open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Addresses:

Vernon: 529 Route 515

Franklin: 406 Route 23 North

Blairstown: 104 Route 94

Lake Hopatcong: 174 Edison Road