Local residents receive Norwestern University honors

Lafayette /
28 Jan 2020 | 11:45

    Northeastern University is recognizes students who distinguish themselves academically. The following students were recently named to the university’s Dean’s List for the Fall semester, which ended in December 2019.

    To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean.

    Lafayette
    Alisa Posner, majoring in behavioral neuroscience.
    Taylor Whitaker, majoring in psychology.
    Sparta
    John Schon, majoring in business administration.
    Derek Campbell, majoring in chemical engineering.
    Benjamin Dottinger, majoring in health science.
    Natalie Bossart, majoring in international affairs.
    Sussex
    Ian Donovan, majoring in chemical engineering.