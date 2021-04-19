x
Local students nominated for military service academies

Higher education. U.S. Rep. Gottheimer congratulated Emily McCallum of Franklin, Collin Mills of Lafayette, and Tyler Sweat of Newton among the students he nominated for one of the four academies.

Newton /
| 19 Apr 2021 | 05:08
    U.S. Rep. Gottheimer hosting virtual Service Academy reception
Over Zoom on Sunday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) congratulated the Fifth District high school students he nominated to one of the four U.S. service academies this cycle: U.S. Military Academy (USMA), the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA).

The Sussex County students nominated include Emily McCallum of Franklin (USMA), Collin Mills of Lafayette (USAFA), and Tyler Sweat of Newton (USNA).

A community advisory board of local leaders and veterans who have served in the armed forces helped Gottheimer select the best, brightest, most well-rounded group for nomination.

“Each one of them has displayed excellence in academics, athletics, and in their communities and I am so impressed and so proud of what they’ve accomplished and what they will accomplish,” Gottheimer said. “Their dedication to service is admirable and I will continue to do whatever I can in Congress to support those who serve and have served our country.”

The full list of nominated students:
Sabastian Gordon, USNA, Old Tappan
Sean Cuffe, USMA, Hillsdale
Gannon Redmond, USAFA, Blairstown
Lucas Bottini, USAFA, Upper Saddle River
Tyler Schnorrbusch, USMA, Wyckoff
Henry Duschang, USNA, Wyckoff
Jack Kastens, USAFA, Mahwah
Isabella Garcia, USMA, Mahwah
Emily McCallum, USMA, Franklin
Peter Duda, USAFA, Mansfield
Sophia Trigub, USNA, Fair Lawn
Collin Mills, USAFA, Lafayette
Sasha Callaway, USNA, Oakland
Nicholas Edwards, USNA, Ramsey
Thomas Cho, USNA, Ramsey
Chris Wheaton, USAFA & USMMA, Midland Park
Alana Kerner, USMA, Ridgewood
Bryan Chan, USMA, Ridgewood
Bridget Correll, USMMA, Ridgewood
Wes Peene, USAFA, Ridgewood
Joseph Hwang, USMA, Hackensack
Katelyn Kucharski, USNA, River Edge
Robert Anzilotti, USMA, Park Ridge
Jenna Han, USNA, Mahwah
Kari Malatak, USMA, West Milford
Timothy O’Brien, USNA, Fair Lawn
Tyler Sweatt, USNA, Newton
Joshua Park, USMA, Northvale
Tyler Casalino, USAFA, Upper Saddle River
Shane McCarroll, USMMA, Emerson
Michael Medeiros, USNA, Franklin Lakes
Brian Sung, USMA, Harrington Park
Sean Sharma, USAFA, Fredon
Charles Goertz, USAFA, Montvale