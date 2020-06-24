M-W Class of 2020: #All in this together

This labor of love was the brainchild of Mark Alley. It took 18+ hours and many volunteer hands to complete.

For those of you wondering what it is, it’s a Scrabble board with the last names of all 549 members of the M-W Class of 2020, as they will always have a connection for life.

We would like to thank Shamrock Pools and the following families: Armstrong, Bruno, Casey, Corrado, DeGennero, Ebner, Foy, Harwood, Kavanaugh, Key, Maher, Mastropolo, Morgante, Murphy, O’Brien, Papst, Patel, Paul, Petko, Salatto, Silverstein, Sommerlad, Sountis, Sperling, Stewart, Tondo, Vera and Wilkinson - for their generous donations to fund a portion of this project.

A portion of the proceeds will be used to purchase a brick in honor of the “Class of 2020” to be placed in the M-W Cares Walkway at the High School.

Congratulations to all the M-W Class of 2020 Graduates.

#ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!!

Kimberly Kasch

Monroe