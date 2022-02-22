Miss the sun? Get a free tan this weekend at the hottest place in town

Want a brief yet blissful vacation amid Old Man Winter’s tirade? Head out to Riviera Tan for its Customer Appreciation Celebration Free Tan Weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Spray tanning gives an even golden tan and is available to those who want to avoid UV exposure. Spray tans are by appointment.

“I’m thankful for so many years serving the Sussex County community with high quality beds and products,” said owner Deb Singh. “We offer, and always have, an extremely well-sanitized setting. It’s great to see people come in from the cold and have the chance to enjoy a little vacation and be able to get a tan year -’round without spending hours out in the sun. I love my customers.”

Riviera offers tanning beds with varying levels of lights plus its Cocoon Wellness pod, which offers a personalized dry heat sauna/vibration massage, with both infrared and traditional dry sauna heat features.

Riviera Tan is located at 10 East Clinton Street in Newton. Walk-ins for tanning are welcome. For spray tans or the Cocoon, book ahead at riviera-tan-newton.com/promos.