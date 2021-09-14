Moving Wall is a poignant remembrance of those who died serving their country in Vietnam

The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., was on display from dawn to dusk at Woodbourne Park in Wantage from Sept. 9 to 13.

This program was sponsored by the Sussex Elks Lodge 2288, the Branchville American Legion Riders Post 157, and the Franklin American Legion Riders Post 132.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make The Moving Wall at Woodbourne Park a wonderful and successful memorial,” said the sponsors in a Facebook post. “We were honored to bring this event to the county for its first, and hopefully not last visit.”

They expressed their gratitude to everyone who help with the program: “A special thank you to Rick and Warriors Watch Riders who helped coordinate the escorts, all the departments and schools who participated in them (and throughout the event), the Red Cross and all our other volunteers, Scout Troop 22 from Bloomfield and their prospective Eagle Scout who helped throughout the weekend (and their parents for driving all this way to help daily!), the Sussex Antlers, VetCenter, and everyone else who has helped make this a HUGE success (I’m sorry, I know I am forgetting people).”