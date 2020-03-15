Municipal Court sessions in Newton are suspended

From March 26 through March 27 there will be no Municipal Court sessions, but Municipal Offices remain open and courts will continue to handle matters such as temporary restraining orders. Chief Justice Stuart Rabner and the Hon. Glenn A. Grant issued the following statement:

This notice announces a two-week suspension of all Municipal Court sessions as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the COVI D-19 coronavirus.

This suspension of Municipal Court sessions will begin Monday, March 16 and continue through Friday, March 27, 2020. Persons who are scheduled to appear before a Municipal Court to contest a traffic or parking ticket, or minor local ordinance violation should not appear and should await notice of a new court date.

The Municipal Courts will continue to handle certain matters, including calendars where a defendant has been detained; probable cause determinations; and applications for temporary restraining orders, Extreme Risk Protective Orders, and search warrants; as well as other matters that implicate public safety. Attorneys and parties required to appear between March 16 and March 27 will be specifically notified of that requirement to appear.

During this two-week period, Municipal Court offices will remain open (and filings and payments will continue to be accepted), except where the municipality has closed the Municipal Court building. Check the Judiciary’s public website (njcourts .gov) for updated information about Municipal Court closures. Defendants also may continue to make payments through the Municipal Court online payment system at NJMCDirect.com.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner Hon. Glenn A. Grant, J.A.D. Dated: March 14, 2020