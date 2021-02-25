New vaccine appointment system for Sussex County clinic requires email registration

Sussex County changed the appointment system for its Covid vaccination clinic at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Eligible residents need to fill out the new online form in order to be notified of, and get access to, future appointments.

To register with the new system, CLICK HERE. Or, visit sussex.nj.us, click the red “Get Vaccinated” box, and then click the link provided. Confirm you are eligible for the vaccine, and then you will be led to a Google form titled “Register to be notified of COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments.” Fill this out, and you will be added to Sussex County’s list.

Filling out the form alone does not guarantee an appointment.

When appointments become available, everyone who has filled out that form will be sent an email. The first people who reply to that email will get appointments.

If you do not successfully schedule your appointment when openings occur, your e-mail address will remain in the notification system for the next round of openings.

Demand is expected to outweigh supply for several months. Registering with the system does not guarantee an appointment. If you do not reply fast enough, you’ll have to wait until the next email alert goes out to try again.

Seniors without access to the internet who are struggling to make an appointment should call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services for help: 973-579-0555.

Please assist elderly or disabled loved ones who are unable to make vaccination appointments appointments online. It is a frustrating, time-consuming process that requires lots of webpage refreshing and speedy typing skills. The county’s new system, for example, is set up to give appointments to residents who reply to an email fastest, thus making it especially hard for someone who isn’t tech-savvy to get an appointment.

Here are other resources to check for vaccine openings:

• The Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Franklin, N.J., has a waitlist to vaccinate individuals age 75 and up. To get on that waitlist, call the pharmacy ask to speak to a representative by pressing “0,” and ask to be added to the list: 973-209-4253

• Check availability at nearby Acmes by clicking here

• Check availability at nearby Rite Aids by visiting: www.ritea.id/newjersey

• Check availability at CVS pharmacies by visiting: cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine

• To be alerted when Atlantic Health gets additional doses, sign up at: www.bit.ly/AHvaccine

• Call the Byram, N.J., ShopRite Pharmacy Vaccination Clinic: 201-400-8180.

• To check availability at the West Milford, N.J., ShopRite Pharmacy visit shoprite.com/pharmacy and click “Schedule an Immunization Now.”

• Check vaccines.shoprite.com for availability at Wakefern ShopRite locations