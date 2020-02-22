NJ Gov Murphy to undergo surgery

Governor Phil Murphy on Saturday announced via Twitter that he will be undergoing surgery in March to remove a tumor that he says is very likely cancerous.

The Governor tweeted, "Friends – I’ve got a tumor on my left kidney and will undergo a partial nephrectomy in early March to remove it. The prognosis is very good and I’m profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early."

He noted that he's not alone in the battle, by further tweeting, "Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words “you have cancer” this year, so I’m far from alone here. It’s a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That’s why we’re fighting for them each and every day."

He referred to health care as a right, rather than a privilege for some, and he called the skyrocketing cost of medical expenses "a national emergency."

"If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving and we need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all."