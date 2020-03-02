NJ Homeland Security on Coronavirus

The New Jersey Department of Homeland Security continues to monitor the rapidly evolving and expanding COVID-19 situation. As of Monday, later afternoon, in New Jersey, eight people have tested negative for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and more than 90 cases had been identified in the United States.

Tomorrow, school officials and state and local officials will be on a conference call regarding New Jersey preparations for response to the Coronavirus.

For more information about NJ's response to the Coronavirus outbreak, visit nj.gov/health/cd.