Nonprofit that serves domestic and sexual violence survivors desperately needs volunteers

DASI (Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services) is in desperate need of volunteers.

Because of the pandemic, the organization lost many of its volunteers even while the need for its services is more in demand than ever. DASI is a local non-profit that serves survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their families, providing community education, prevention programs, and advocacy.

Applications are currently being accepted for volunteers to join its Domestic Violence Response Teams (DVRT) and Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).

DVRT volunteers work with police departments in Sussex County responding immediately following an incident of domestic violence, assisting victims by offering supportive services and providing information and referrals. Volunteers work in partnership with law enforcement officers and domestic violence professionals, with each partner bringing their skills and expertise to the project.

SART volunteers work alongside the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) and all police departments in the county to provide survivors with support, information, and referrals following a sexual assault. Volunteers provide important information regarding victims’ rights, legal options, and services available to survivors.

The process includes submission of an application form, a personal interview, completion of a 60-hour training course, and reference and criminal background checks. The next DVRT/SART volunteer training will be held via Zoom beginning Monday, Sept. 27.

Those interested are encouraged to submit the application as soon as possible. Applications are available by emailing scott@dasi.org.