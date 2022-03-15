‘Nurture through nature’: At Rebecca’s Homestead, adults with disabilities will grow independence, and vegetables

More than 8,000 adults affected with developmental disabilities are now waiting for housing in New Jersey. Many of them do not qualify for state waiting lists.

Michele and Dennis Elmers, whose daughter Rebecca has multiple disabilities, had a vision of non-traditional housing vision that fosters independent living. So they purchased a lovely circa 1806 home on five acres in Wantage. There, they are establishing a nonprofit residential facility for Rebecca and other adults with disabilities that stresses hands-on and peer-to-peer vocational training, skill-building, and community outreach.

Michele said the family’s mission in creating Rebecca’s Homestead is to help adults with disabilities achieve a self-sustaining lifestyle through agriculture. Residents will cultivate vegetables, plant fruit trees and Christmas trees, and care for animals like chickens, goats, sheep, and alpacas.

Plans also include a farmer’s market stand and consignment shop that showcases local artisans. A walking trail has also been cleared on the property.

“We believe wholeheartedly in nurture through nature,” Michele said.

Currently, the home and adjacent buildings can house seven residents. There will be room for more after renovations are done.

Volunteers from Sussex County Habitat for Humanity are now on site, offering their skills and inspired by Proverbs 3: 5-6: “This journey, we don’t walk alone.”

The Elmer family welcomes volunteers, donations, and sponsors to join their effort. Call Michele at 973-479-5277 or e-mail her at rebeccas.homestead.nj@gmail.com.