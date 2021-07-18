Ogdensburg bans all cannabis commerce

The Ogdensburg Council unanimously passed an ordinance prohibiting any class of cannabis business in the borough.
Councilman Alfonse DeMeo was absent from the July 12 meeting and public hearing.
New Jersey voters approved legal recreational marijuana by a wide margin last November.
Unless a municipality adopts an ordinance by Aug. 21 to either prohibit or regulate the six categories of land uses — cannabis growing, manufacturing, distribution, packaging, retail sales, and delivery — the municipality loses its authority to adopt an ordinance affecting those uses for the next five years.
However, a municipality that prohibits any or all of these categories can always adopt another ordinance to allow some in the future.