Ogdensburg to list roads that need work

Ogdensburg is looking at the roads and other byways that will be needing work in 2021.

With an eye on the July 1 deadline for grant applications, engineer Michael Vreeland asked the council at its May 11 meeting which roads they'd like to see get state funds in 2021.

Vreeland recommended selecting higher-volume roads, roads that connect with county roads, or roads that intersect with a state highway. Those types of projects typically score better in the review process that decides where the money will go, he said.

After the council develops a list of potential roads, Vreeland said, they can make measurements, begin the grant application, and issue a borough resolution for submission to the state.

The funds are granted by the New Jersey Department of Transportation through its Municipal Aid Program. Vreeland said the Municipal Aid Program has seven grant categories: Bike-way, Bridge Preservation, Mobility, Pedestrian Safety, Quality of Life, Roadway Preservation, and Roadway Safety. Ogdensburg's last two applications were filed under the Roadway Preservation category, he said.

Currently, Vreeland said, Ogdensburg has a 2019 grant for Plant Street. Work is underway with plans and specifications for that project, he said. Ogdensburg also has a 2020 grant for Passaic Avenue, he said.

Ogdensburg has two years, from the date it receives a grant notification, to hire a contractor.