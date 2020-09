Wantage. The annual service at Old Clove Church in Wantage, traditionally held on the third Sunday of Septembe,r is cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Built in 1829, the church is on the New Jersey and National Registers of Historic Places. The original congregation was formed in 1787 through the Classis of New Brunswick of the Dutch Reformed Church. The church committee hopes to resume services in 2021.