One-car accident leads to driver's arrest

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on April 14, Sparta police officer Erick Finley responded to a single-car moving vehicle accident on Lafayette Road. According to the police report, Finley asked the driver, Michael Elchin II, 38, of Montclair, N.J., if he was injured. Elchin had abrasions on his arms from the airbag deployment but refused medical attention. Elchin said he swerved to avoid a deer and drove off of the roadway, but was able to steer back onto the road before his vehicle, a black Chevrolet pickup, became disabled. Finley observed that a fire hydrant was lodged in the undercarriage of Elchin's truck. While speaking with Elchin, Finley suspected that he had been consuming alcoholic beverages, which was confirmed by an open bottle of alcohol in the vehicle, the police report said. Finley had Elchin perform field sobriety tests and then placed him under arrest for driving while intoxicated. Elchin was transported to Sparta Police headquarters to be processed. Upon completion of breath testing, Elchin was charged with Careless Driving, DWI, Open Container in Moving Vehicle, Failure to Keep Right, and Failure to Produce Documents. He was given a mandatory court appearance and transported to Newton Hospital for evaluation.