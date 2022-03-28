Pass It Along honors scholar athletes

Pass It Along honored its 2022 Scholar Athlete Nominees at the Scholar Athlete Banquet on March 2 at Perona Farms.

The Scholar Athlete program originated with United Way of Northern New Jersey to celebrate the academic and athletic accomplishments of local high school students. Pass It Along inherited the program in 2014 and has since incorporated a community service component.

High school seniors from 12 local school districts are nominated by their principals and athletic directors for their hard-work, altruism, and ambition, both in the classroom and on the field.

The banquet is presented by The Orthopedic Institute of New Jersey.

Nominees include the following local students:

Hannah Doyle

High Point Regional High School, World Auto Group

Hannah Doyle has maintained all A’s and is in the top ten of her class with a weighted GPA of 4.6. She is a member of the National Honor Society and an officer of the National Art Honor Society. She is also a two-year captain of the softball and volleyball teams, as well as this year’s basketball captain. For softball, she has received various All-League and Academic Honors and holds the school’s batting average record. However, her greatest athletic achievement is becoming a four-sport varsity athlete after joining the tennis team due to Covid restrictions on volleyball. Hannah is also a Student Council Class Representative, Peer Counselor, Wildcat Pen Pal, and Social Media Ambassador. She is honored to be involved with High Point’s Pass-it-Along chapter. To express her gratitude for her hometown, she spends two weeks each summer volunteering at the Frankford Township School’s Summer Enrichment program, a camp she attended as an elementary student.

Arin Goriscak

Kittatinny Regional High School, AJ Gallagher & Co Risk Management

Arin Goriscak is the captain of the Varsity Soccer Team at Kittatinny and was selected for 1st Team All-League and All-Academic Team both her junior and senior years. She also participates in the Varsity Track and Field program and has been selected for 1st Team All-League and All-Academic Team as well. In addition, she won MVP awards for both her junior and senior years for soccer as well as MVP her junior year for track. Outside of school, Arin plays soccer year-round for World-Class Football Club. She is one of the top students graduating in her class, earning High Honor Roll every marking period of her high school career. She is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the New Jersey Stars Program. Arin is also President of the Student Council and a member of both Peer Leadership and the Interact Club. Outside of school, she volunteers with CUMAC and Newton Rotary. She puts countless hours into all aspects of her life and is always aiming to help others while improving herself as a student-athlete.

Emma Church

Lenape Valley Regional High School, Ivy Rehab

Emma Church is a three-sport varsity athlete who has participated in a number of clubs, sports, and community service activities over the course of her school career. She has seen great academic success in various Honors and AP classes, as well as maintaining a 4.4 GPA throughout her high school career. Emma is a part of the field hockey, swim, and lacrosse teams. Aside from being attentive in the classroom and working hard in sports, Emma has had involvement in DECA, Interact, the Literary Magazine, Peer to Peer Leadership, the Service Art Club, Student Council, Yearbook, Spanish National Honors Society, National Honors Society, and Gifted and Talented. Emma believes that life is not about being the smartest or the best athlete, it’s about putting your best effort into every aspect of your life and being there not only for yourself but other people around you.

Matthew Freund

Newton High School, TPS Financial

Matthew Freund has been swimming since age four and has been in love with sports and competition ever since. Throughout middle school, Matthew excelled academically, earning both the Round Table and Valedictorian awards. He also had many great athletic successes earning his first USA Swimming Sectional cut in 8th grade. Starting High School, he fell in love with cross country. Training his hardest, he made it to Groups, being in the top ten at Sectionals. In swimming that year, he made it to the Meet of Champions, placing in the top sixteen for the 100 butterfly. Academically, Matthew has maintained all As and Bs throughout high school. Over the summer, he discovered volunteer coaching for his local swim team, something he found extremely rewarding and a way to give back through the sport that he loved. In his spare time, Matthew is a volunteer firefighter, a service he intends to continue throughout the rest of his life.

Jack Maraziti

Sparta High School, Askin & Hooker, Attorneys at Law

Jack Maraziti is ranked third in his class of 252. He was selected to attend NJ Boys State, was a National Merit Commended Scholar, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and earned the French Seal of Biliteracy. Jack is vice president of his class, the SHS Key Club, and the Math and Science National Honors Societies. He is also a member of the English, World Language, and National Honors Societies. Jack currently serves as captain of his high school soccer and track teams. He earned the coaches award for his freshman soccer team, MVP for SHS varsity soccer, MVP for SHS varsity winter track, the winter track coaches award, and NJAC honorable mention for both track and soccer. Finally, Jack has volunteered for the annual Sparta track camp, Sparta soccer camp, the Sparta Education Foundation, the Salvation Army, Pass It Along, the VFW family day, the Newton Soup Kitchen, the Top Soccer program, Break Away Day Camp, the Red Bull soccer camp, and Sparta Bag-It Day. Jack would like to thank his parents, teachers, coaches, and peers who have helped and supported him throughout his high school journey.

Riley Feichtl

Sussex County Technical School, Thorlabs

Riley Feichtl is a three-sport athlete who is seventh in her class with a GPA of 4.36. She has received a wide variety of sports honors across all of her sports, including top ten in the state for rebounds, All-Academic team honors, Second Team All-Conference, winter Athlete of the Season, team MVP, First Team All-Conference, New Jersey State Sectional Finalist, NJAC Championship Finalist, NJAC Colonial Division League Champion, and an HWS top ten finisher in Shot Put, Disc, and Javelin. She has also served as team captain for the basketball and track teams. Riley is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society. She also gives her time to the culinary arts program at Sussex Tech; donating food to people in need and raising money through the bakeshop and catering to events. In academics and athletics, Riley has found success, but it is through her service to others she is able to excel.

Cristian Vintimilla

Vernon Township High School, Lakeland Bank

Cristian Vintimilla is currently the National Honor Society President, Science National Honor Society Treasurer, Math National Honor Society Secretary, and Vice President of the Technology Student Association at Vernon Township High School. Outside of the classroom, Cristian is a three-sport varsity athlete captain. Cross Country, Winter Track, and Spring Track have all been essential to Cristian’s development as a well-rounded student at VTHS. Cristian has consistently been part of the NJAC First Team All-Conference for both Cross Country and Track participation and recently received First Team All Herald in Cross Country. He was also awarded the Vernon Township High School Athlete of The Month in June and September 2021. Cristian believes that service to the community is one of the most honorable actions that one can take. After graduation, he intends to pursue a career in the military to maximize his role in giving back to others and his country.

Natalie Armstrong

Wallkill Valley Regional High School, Ames Rubber Corporation

Natalie Armstrong has been a successful athlete and student at Wallkill Valley due to her desire to live a fulfilling life. Academically, Natalie has had great success; she has appeared on the honor roll nine times and is an active member in many honor societies. She has also served as the Vice President of NEHS, Vice President for Health and Science Society, and Senior Class President. Athletically, Natalie is a three-sport varsity athlete in field hockey, basketball, and softball, serving as captain for both the field hockey and basketball teams. She participates in many community service activities through clubs such as FBLA and has dedicated over 200 hours serving her community. She is passionate about helping animals and has served approximately 500 hours at Black Pegasus at Sherwood Farm.