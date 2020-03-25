x
Patient visitation restrictions

Hackettstown /
25 Mar 2020 | 09:04

    No hospital visitors will be allowed until further notice at Chilton, Overlook, Morristown, Hackenttstown and Newton Medical Centers, as well as at Goryeb Children's Hospital, according to Atlantic Health Systems.

    Exceptions: One visitor/support person is allowed for pedatric, NICU, end of life, cognitively impaired, and maternity patients.

    Visitors who meet these exceptions must be at least 18 years of age.

    *To note, additional screening measures are in place.

    For more information, visit atlantichealth.org.