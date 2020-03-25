Patient visitation restrictions

No hospital visitors will be allowed until further notice at Chilton, Overlook, Morristown, Hackenttstown and Newton Medical Centers, as well as at Goryeb Children's Hospital, according to Atlantic Health Systems.

Exceptions: One visitor/support person is allowed for pedatric, NICU, end of life, cognitively impaired, and maternity patients.

Visitors who meet these exceptions must be at least 18 years of age.

*To note, additional screening measures are in place.

For more information, visit atlantichealth.org.