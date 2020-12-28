Peggie Griswold of Andover receives Caregiver of the Year Award

Andover. Peggie Griswold of Andover was presented with Comfort Keepers Caregiver of the Year 2020 Award.

Comfort Keepers of Morristown, Warren, Bridgewater, Robbinsville, Monroe, and Toms River provides in-home care for seniors and other adults.“

I am thrilled to receive the Caregiver of the Year 2020 award and to be a part of the Comfort Keepers family,” Griswold said. “The Comfort Keeper’s approach to care aligns with my beliefs. I make sure that I have a deep understanding of each client’s needs and build support based on this information so that each client remains whole.”

Comfort Keepers caregivers run errands, shop for groceries, provide companionship and personal care, and complete other tasks that allow seniors to stay at home. Caregivers also help seniors stay connected to their loved ones and remain engaged and active physically, mentally and socially.

“Peggie gives us a reason to celebrate during these unprecedented times,” said Stephanie Howe, RN, owner of Comfort Keepers. “She has upheld our standard of care without interruption and goes above and beyond with each client she serves. We are proud to have her as a key member of our team.”