Police say stabbing suspect is a member of the Latin Kings

The Franklin Borough Police say a gang member who lives in Ogdensburg stabbed a man at a local McDonald's.

On Wednesday, April 29, patrol officers and detectives were dispatched to a reported stabbing on Davis Road, according to the police report. The complainant and victim told the officers that he was stabbed at the McDonald's on State Highway 23 in the borough.

Patrols rendered medical assistance to the victim, who exhibited multiple severe stab wounds to the left side of his body, according to police. The victim was flown to Morristown Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, which initially appeared to be severe. The victim was last listed in stable condition.

After several hours, detectives in the Borough of Franklin arrested Kenneth C. Royce Jr., 35, of Ogdensburg, who was identified as a Latin King Gang member. Royce was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was turned over to the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department, which transported him to the Morris County Jail. He'll remain there pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing.

The Sparta Police Department, Sussex County Prosecutor's Office, and New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Processing assisted in the investigation, along with the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad and Saint Clair's Paramedics.

The complaints filed are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges may be presented to a grand jury for potential indictment.