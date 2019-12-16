Port Authority says it will work toward maintaining carpool discount

The Port Authority’s has decided it will continue to work toward maintaining discounted carpool tolls. On Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, U.S. Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) announced that,after he and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (NJ-9) advocated for the carpool discount to be maintained on the George Washington Bridge, the Port Authority will delay its decision to remove the discount and will work closely with elected officials to save the program.

“I want to thank the Port Authority and Chairman Kevin O’Toole for listening to North Jersey residents and choosing to maintain the carpool discount,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. “I appreciate the Port Authority’s willingness to work together with me to find solutions to preserve the lower carpool tolls, keep congestion down, and reduce emissions.”

Last week, on Dec. 2, 2019, Gottheimer and Pascrell urged the Port Authority to reverse its decision on eliminating the carpool discount because of new cashless tolling technology. Citing various factors such as increased cost to commuters, longer traffic times, and higher pollution rates, Gottheimer asked the Port Authority to look into already existing technology that allows upgrades to cashless tolling while simultaneously identifying carpool commuters.

Gottheimer continued, “North Jersey commuters can breathe easy because another tax will not be levied unfairly on them as they continue to try to make ends meet and provide for their families. Today is a big win for north Jersey and I’m happy that the Port Authority was so receptive on this incredibly important issue.”