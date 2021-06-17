Primary election results

Political parties in New Jersey held their primary elections on June 8 to choose the candidates who will run in the general election on Nov. 2. Here are the results for the local candidates:
SUSSEX COUNTY
Clerk (one seat)
Republican:
Jeffrey M. Parrott — 12,323
Commissioner (two seats)
Democratic:
Scott Paul — 3,556
Michael Vrabel — 3,398
Dawn Fantasia — 11,629
Christopher Carney — 11,365
ANDOVER BOROUGH
Council (two seats)
Robert L. Smith — 58
Melvin Dennison — 57
ANDOVER TOWNSHIP
Committee (two seats)
Janis McGovern — 453
Eric Karr — 449
Michael Lensak — 251
STANHOPE
Borough Council (two seats)
Najib Iftikhar — 89
William Thornton — 220
Eugene M. Wronko — 216