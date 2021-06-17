Primary election results

Political parties in New Jersey held their primary elections on June 8 to choose the candidates who will run in the general election on Nov. 2. Here are the results for the local candidates:

SUSSEX COUNTY

Clerk (one seat)

Republican:

Jeffrey M. Parrott — 12,323

Commissioner (two seats)

Democratic:

Scott Paul — 3,556

Michael Vrabel — 3,398

Republican:

Dawn Fantasia — 11,629

Christopher Carney — 11,365

ANDOVER BOROUGH

Council (two seats)

Republican:

Robert L. Smith — 58

Melvin Dennison — 57

ANDOVER TOWNSHIP

Committee (two seats)

Republican:

Janis McGovern — 453

Eric Karr — 449

Michael Lensak — 251

STANHOPE

Borough Council (two seats)

Democratic:

Najib Iftikhar — 89

Republican:

William Thornton — 220

Eugene M. Wronko — 216