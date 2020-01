Project Help is holding its first first public brainstorming meeting for those willing to think outside the box, use some creativity, and share the same vision as Project Help in providing assistance to Veterans and their families. The kickoff meeting will be held on Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sparta VFW, 66 Main St., Sparta NJ. Plenty of parking in the back, enter through the back door as well. Refreshments will be served. For information visit www.projecthelp.us.