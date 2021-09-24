Project Self-Sufficiency honors retiree

Project Self-Sufficiency Board of Directors Member Nancy Jacobus, whose tenure stretched back to the agency’s 1986 founding, was recently honored at a festive retirement event.

Jacobus, often hailed as Project Self-Sufficiency’s “longest-serving” board member also volunteered in several capacities at Domestic Abuse & Assault Intervention Services (DASI) over the years. Representatives from both agencies thanked Jacobus for her dedication and wished her a happy retirement.

“For 35 years, we could count on Nancy’s wisdom, guidance and dedication,” said Project Self-Sufficiency Executive Director Deborah Berry-Toon. “Nancy gives from the heart. She is selfless and compassionate. Her generosity over the years has inspired us to continue our mission to serve the children and adults who need it most in our community. She is a true friend to all of us at Project Self-Sufficiency and she will be sorely missed.”

Jacobus served on the board of DASI for 36 years.

“Nancy’s graceful devotion to the individuals we served was remarkable,” added former DASI Executive Director Jamie Bernard. “She spent her career advocating on behalf of our clients and their children, and we could always count on her spirit and integrity.”

Jacobus spent her professional life as a social worker, facilitating adoptions for the New Jersey Department of Children & Families and later for the Partnership for Maternal & Child Health of Northern New Jersey. In addition to volunteering at Project Self-Sufficiency and DASI, Jacobus served in the choir and on the governing board of her church.