PSS Contest: Name the Van

Project Self-Sufficiency (PSS) has initiated a contest to name its new refrigerated vehicle which will be used to transport fresh and packaged food to far-flung portions of its service areas where residents may not have easy access to personal vehicles or public transportation. The winner will be notified in March by mail and will receive 2 tickets to the May 4th fundraiser, "A Taste of Talent," held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds Conservatory. To submit a name, visit www.projectselfsufficiency.org and click on “Name the PSS Refrigerated Vehicle."