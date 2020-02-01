PSS receives grant for food rescue

Project Self-Sufficiency (PSS) was recently awarded funding to purchase and outfit a refrigerated vehicle to transport fresh and packaged food to far-flung portions of its service areas where residents may not have easy access to personal vehicles or public transportation. Grants were received from the Post Foundation and the Ellman Discovery Foundation. Funding has been used to purchase and refrigerate a vehicle and initiate a food rescue program throughout Sussex and Northern Warren Counties as well as Portland, Pennsylvania. The mobile unit will travel a set schedule picking up usable food from grocers, schools and other venues and make it available to residents in need. The program expands on the food rescue program currently in place in the Helen Morgan and Mohawk Avenue Schools in Sparta, as well as the agency’s nine community gardens and PSS Journey, the agency’s mobile services vehicle.

The food rescue program in the Sparta school district was modeled on the popular K-12 Food Rescue program developed by John Williamson in 2007. To date, more than 200 restaurants and 700 schools have signed on to participate in food rescue programs, redirecting unwanted, unpeeled and unwrapped foods to social service agencies for distribution to individuals in need. Sparta resident Sari Biondo brought the idea to the Sparta school district, and with the help of faculty member Morgan Bleakley, the program was kicked off in the Helen Morgan School. It has since taken root at the Mohawk Avenue School, as well. Students take turns manning a station in the cafeteria to collect a variety of fresh and packaged foods; the items are delivered to Project Self-Sufficiency on a regular basis.