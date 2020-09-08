Public hearing on automobile storage yard to be held Sept. 15

A public hearing on an automobile storage yard proposed for Andover Township will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, both virtually and at the Hillside Park Hall/Barn, located at 146 Lake Iliff Road in Newton.

The online hearing will be hosted through GoToMeeting. To attend visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/509964013, or call 1 (571) 317-3122. The access code is 509-964-013.

BHT Properties Group proposes to buy a property now owned by Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G) at 248 Stickles Pond Road for an online auto auction and automobile storage yard. The property is in a commercial zone, but since this use not not permitted, BHT is seeking a variance.

BHT proposes to demolish all existing structures, regrade the lot, and build asphalt milling access roads, gravel vehicle storage areas, asphalt driveways, and loading areas. In addition, BHT will install pedestrian facilities and a commercial office building, and provide subsurface and surface stormwater facilities. The runway of the old Newton Airport will be maintained and used for access and storage.

The property has been empty and unused for years. Its most recent use was as a staging area for a storm response following Superstorm Sandy. If approved, the property would become the newest location for national auto parts recovery and storage business, Copart.

The proposed facility would be located in the 50-foot strip between Stickles Pond Road at the Sussex Branch Trai, a multipurpose trail for walking, horseback riding, biking and cross country skiing that extends about 20 miles from Branchville to Byram.

At the hearing, members of the public provide input on the BHT project, either in person or virtually.

The maps and plans for the project are available for inspection at the Andover Municipal Building during business hours or by contacting the land use board secretary at 973-383-4280 ext. 245.