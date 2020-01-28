Rain, schmain: Why stay home when you can just hold an umbrella while golfing?

What does it matter if it rains on a day meant to raise funds for people who are having a difficult time making ends meet? About 150 golfers and supporters didn’t let the rain and chilly temperatures stop them from attending the 17th annual United Way Chili Open Golf Classic on Jan. 25 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Held in any kind of weather, the family-friendly golf event and chili sampling fest in Sussex County combines a spirited 18-hole golf outing with the serious work of raising money to support area residents struggling to make ends meet.

The event raised more than $20,000 to help Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) families who, despite working and paying taxes, are struggling to afford the basics.

The event was made possible in part by Name a Nine sponsors Franklin Mutual Insurance, New Jersey Herald, Selective and Thorlabs and Habanero sponsors Homebridge Financial Services, Lakeland Bank, navitend and Newton Medical Center Foundation.

About United Way of Northern New Jersey (UWNNJ)

UWNNJ is a nonprofit organization fighting to improve life for families and individuals in our five-county footprint who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) or in poverty. The organization believes that when those who are struggling to afford the basics are helped to succeed, all communities win. By focusing on Education, Financial Stability, and Health, UWNJJ helps ALICE now and in the long term. Initiatives fill gaps in services, community partnerships, public policy work, and volunteer efforts. United Way of Northern New Jersey serves Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren counties as well as portions of suburban Essex County including the Caldwells, Cedar Grove, Essex Fells, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Livingston, Millburn-Short Hills, Montclair, Roseland, and Verona.

To learn more, call 973-993-1160 or visit www.UnitedWayNNJ.org.