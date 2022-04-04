Ray Pinney, 62, to run length of New Jersey for Dylan’s Wings of Change

New Jersey is the fourth- smallest state in the United States, but it probably won’t feel that way to someone running the full length of the state.

Beginning on April 8, Ray Pinney, 62, of Boonton Township will attempt to run the 188-mile distance from the High Point Monument in Sussex County to the Cape May Lighthouse.

Pinney estimates the run will take approximately two days. He will not be the first person to run this route, but estimates he may be the oldest.

The run is raising funds for a Dylan’s Wings of Change, an organization that provides social-emotional training in K-12 schools. It was founded by Ian Hockley, who lost his six-year-old son, Dylan, in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

“I met Ian through work and admire what his organization has done to help students in New Jersey,” said Pinney.

Hockley will run with Pinney, helping to crew and pace him. Pinney will also be joined on the run by Anthony Certa, a middle school teacher in Monmouth County.

Pinney has finished nine ultra-marathons, including a 100-miler in his career, all after the age of 57.

“I hope that I motivate a few people to get out there and move their body more and that we don’t have to slow down as we age.”

More information on the route, including a link to donate, may be found on an event page on Facebook or by email at raypinney59@gmail.com.