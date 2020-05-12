Rotary Clubs of Newton and Vernon help get food to families fast

Representatives of the Sussex County Office of Emergency Management on May 2 picked up packaged meals of fortified oatmeal, mac & cheese, and rice and beans from the Madison Senior Center parking lot. They delivered the meals to the Sussex County Hunger Coalition for distribution to Sussex County pantries, churches, and non-profit organizations.

The Rotary Clubs of Newton and Vernon are among 35 New Jersey Rotary Clubs that raised funds for these emergency provisions, pooled with a Disaster Response Grant from Rotary International, money from the local Rotary District Foundation, and donations by private individuals. The money bought food to quickly reach families affected by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each participating Rotary Club identified food pantries and other local community organizations to receive the shelf-stable food. The Newton and Vernon Rotary Clubs directed 62 boxes containing 13,000 meals to the Sussex County Hunger Coalition, a collaborative of more than 50 partners that work together to address food insecurity in Sussex County. Local organizations that received food include the Branchville Presbyterian Church Food Pantry, Sparta Ecumenical Food Pantry, Family Promise, Manna House, NORWESCAP, Samaritan Inn, Sussex County food Pantry, and many others.

“These meals are in addition to 185,000 meals that Rotary District 7475 and over 700 community volunteers packaged and distributed at an event held at Drew University on March 7th as part of our End Hunger 3.6 program that has donated over 1 million meals over the last 5 years,” said Ellsworth Havens, district chair of End Hunger.

“We are privileged to be able to help local families during this uncertain time,” said Ray Freaney, Rotary District Governor.

Rotary brings together a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Visit njrotary.org to learn more or to donate. For information about End hunger 3.6 contact Ellsworth Havens at ellsworthhavens@icloud.com.