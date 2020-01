Panther Valley Ecumenical Church is holding a Rummage Sale at the church on Friday May 8 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring donations to the church, 1490 Rte. 517 on Monday, May 4 to Wednesday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.. Saturday is “Bag Day."There will also be a Bake Sale on Friday, May 8, along with the Rummage Sale. All proceeds benefit Panther Valley Ecumenical Church ministries. For info call 908-852-5444.