SCCC board chair Bill Curcio named to statewide racial and social justice committee

Bill Curcio, chair of the Sussex County Community College Board of Trustees, has been invited to sit on the New Jersey Council of County Colleges’ (NJCCC) brand-new Committee on Racial and Social Justice.

Made up of three college trustees and three college presidents, the new committee is tasked with guiding NJCCC’s actions as they address systemic racism and inequality in the state and local communities.

“It’s a privilege to be named to this statewide committee,” said Curcio. “It’s a topic of major concern at colleges throughout the state. I am looking forward to having a broader discussion about it on the college level.”

NJCCC President Aaron R. Fichtner said, “Community colleges, with statewide reach, deep local connections, and a strong commitment to educational access and equity, have a responsibility and an opportunity to make a difference on these critical issues.”

The goal of the committee is to create focus areas in which the NJCCC and its 18 community colleges can take steps to promote social justice and economic opportunity for New Jersey residents by identifying and recommending policy and legislative actions, partnering with like-minded organizations throughout the state, and more. The committee will present an action plan to the NJCCC on Nov. 16.

Curcio has headed Sussex’s Board of Trustees for two years. A former Sparta Township Outstanding Citizen of the Year, he is an active member of the community and has run Sparta Little League and acted as Sparta Township’s Town Manager. He is the founder of Winston Church Associates and is the former executive vice president of Eastern Propane Corporation.