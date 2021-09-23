SCCC plans fall open house

Sussex County Community College as they host their annual Fall Open House on Sunday, October 3, Connor Green from Noon to 3 pm.

The College invites all community members, including prospective and current students, family members, and friends, to the Open House for a relaxing and informative day. Discover the endless campus possibilities.

At Open House, students will discover the advantages that an education from Sussex will provide—affordable, quality, and a commitment to success. In addition, attendees will get a first-hand look at the exceptional college education Sussex has to offer.

Faculty and staff will be on hand to discuss academic options, career and transfer programs, financial aid, scholarships, campus life, student-centered services, and more. Sussex Counselors will be available throughout the day to answer questions students may have about their next college step. Students can Tours of the beautiful campus will also take place.

Sussex is the place to begin accomplishing these goals for students thinking of starting their college career, dropping in for one or two classes, or returning to finish a degree. Students must register at sussex.edu/openhouse. For more information, please call Admissions at 973-300-2223 or visit sussex.edu/openhouse.