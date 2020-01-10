SCCC to extend office hours

The spring semester is right around the corner at Sussex County Community College with classes beginning Jan. 21.

The College will be holding extended office hours to accommodate students who would like to register for the Spring 20 semester.

The following offices will be open for the extended hours; Advising and Counseling Center, Bursar’s Office, Financial Aid, and the Registrar’s Office. Note: The college will be closed on Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Normal business hours will resume on Jan. 27.

For more information or to apply and register for classes, please contact the SCCC Admissions Office at (973) 300-2223 or email admissions@sussex.edu.