Second magic show added

Join us for an evening of magic and illusion with the award winning act of John Bundy and Morgan. "Magic of the Night" features a selection of their favorite classic and innovative wonders, in an intimate cabaret setting.

General Admission tickets are $20. The cost is $15 for seniors and children 14 and under. For advance tickets visit Brown Paper Tickets or call 973-769-2893 to reserve seats.

The March 7 at 7 p.m. "Magic of the Night" show is almost sold out, so they've added an additional show at 4 p.m. on March 7. Ticketed customers can switch times from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m. by calling 973-903-6052 to make any changes.