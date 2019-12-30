Sheriff's Senior Citizens Organization to meet on Jan. 6

The Sussex County Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Organization will be meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Office of Emergency Preparedness, 135 Morris Turnpike, Frankford.

The speaker is Ms. Lesa McGuinness of First Energy/JCP&L, Customer Service Specialist, who will speak about the power restoration process as it relates to homes.

Coffee and danishes will be provided. Registration is not necessary and the meeting is open to the public. For further information contact Hilary Manser at 973-579-0850, Ext 2114.