Nursing homes. Sheriff Strada urges whistleblowers and family members to report abuse at nursing homes in the wake of media reports about the dangerous conditions at the Woodland Behavioral Health (the former Andover Subacute II) nursing home, Sussex County Sheriff Mike Strada urges whistleblowers and family members to report incidents of senior abuse to use his office’s Crime Stoppers Hotline to report any abuse or improper activity.

All calls and reports will remain anonymous and at no time will anyone ask the tipster’s name. The hotline’s telephone number is 973-300-CRIME. Reports can be filed online at sussexcountysheriff.com.

According to media reports, state health officials have suspended new admissions at the nursing home, and it is now the subject of state monitoring. The facility is also facing the possibility of closure by the state.

Strada has been working with the New Jersey Attorney General’s office on possible incidents of fraud connected with this facility. He will be forwarding details of the matter to the United States Attorney General’s office, as it appears that it may fall under their purview.