Skylands Ride is now by request only

Public Safety. A number of temporary changes have been put into place at Skylands Ride in an effort to ensure residents are able to access critical and life-sustaining services during the COVID-19 public health crisis. Effective Wednesday, March 25, 2020, Sussex County Skylands Ride will only provide demand-response transportation service to access employment, medical appointments, prescriptions, medical equipment, food, and other essential services.

The Skylands Ride Public Connect service, including the Saturday Connect service, will be temporarily suspended until further notice. Skyland Ride remains available to serve Sussex County residents in the need and has made this decision for public safety reasons. To schedule a ride through the demand-response service, or for more information about Skylands Ride, call 973-579-0480.