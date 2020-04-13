Smiles of the Week 4.16

Residents organize a food drive

“Three churches in Vernon and one in Wantage have food pantries that local people rely on, and with unemployment rapidly rising, even more people need right now,” says Wantage Township resident Aileen Donovan.

To help local pantries, Donovan organized a food drive in Clove Hill Manor, asking residents to bag up any donations and place them by their mailboxes by 11 a.m. on April 8.

Donovan, her son, and boyfriend then collected the bags and dropped off the donations at each of their four local pantries (from a distance, of course).

“They were all very appreciative and mentioned how they truly need food donations to keep up with the current demand,” says Donovan.

Free oil change for first responders

Quickie Service & Discount Tire, in Harriman is offering a free oil change (up to $50 value) to first responders.

“As a thank you to all our first responders I want to offer a free oil change as they continue to put themselves in harm’s way,” says owner Ozzy Cordeiro. “Thank you for your service.”

Cleaning up

Simple Clean, a commercial cleaning service based out of Sparta, N.J., is doing its part to help combat the coronavirus (and keep locals from stressing over the hunt for Lysol) by giving away germicidal disinfectant to the community.

To sign up for some, message Simple Clean on Facebook.

The company distributes the disinfectant on Fridays, packaging each person’s cleaner in a biodegradable coffee cup, labeled with their name and placed on a table outside. Like Starbucks, but free and for disinfectant.

A birthday parade

Thirty cars drove by in a parade to wish Parker Olson a happy 10th birthday on Saturday, April 4.

His mom, Bridget Strong Olson, posted on Facebook earlier in the week, asking if anyone would be interested in joining.

“Goshen really rallied around him and his special day,” says Bridget.

Trailside Treats Creamery also got in on the fun, dropping off Parker's favorite ice cream flavors.

Parker’s giving $50 of his own money as a thank you to Trailside Treats and to pay it forward.

“It was a perfect celebration for a pretty cool 10-year-old,” says Bridget.

P.S. We found Doreen

Update on last week's "Smiles:" Doreen Doty's Christmas card has been returned.

We had so many readers (including but not limited to a private investigator and Doreen herself) reach out to help.

Lee Zinser, who found the card, has safely returned it to Doty.

"She was very grateful and we are happy to pass on some good will and news to her," says Zinser.

We're happy, too!