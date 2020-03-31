Smiles of the Week

Free chicken soup, no questions asked

"All that matters is your health," says Chester Diner owner Leslie Wenger.

Like nearly all other local businesses, sales are way down due to current social distancing measures - but what's most important to Wenger is keeping the community healthy and fed.

To help anyone in a tough spot, the Chester Diner is giving away free chicken soup, no questions asked.

Local school and Home Depot donate PPE

The Home Depot of Newton, N.J., donated hard-to-find personal protection equipment (PPE) to the Sussex County Office of Emergency Management. The PPE was promptly distributed to first responders throughout Sussex County.

Science labs from the West Milford Township School District also took action, donating PPE to their local Office of Emergency Management. Supplies are going to first responders and other public safety organizations in need.

Family time

Senior living facilities are getting creative to connect residents with their families. The Chelsea at Bald Eagle in West Milford, N.J., has staff helping residents set up Google Hangout and FaceTime calls. They also created a visitation site for family members to come see their loved ones through the door and speak on the phone.

"Their reactions are so heartwarming, and remind us of the reason we do what we do," says the senior living facility's health services director Bethany Promnitz.

Bear Hugs, at a social distance

Families and businesses across Sussex County are doing a "Sussex County Teddy Bear Hunt," putting teddy bears in their windows to spread some positivity, and build community, from a safe distance.

- Molly Colgan