Spacious home is ideal for relaxing or working from home

If you have been searching for your own personal sanctuary, this is the home for you. With more than six private acres on a quiet road, this is the perfect spot to get away from it all.

Enjoy coming home to this tranquil location in a multi-generational community, which has easy access to the highway and recreational activities. Stokes State Forest is just minutes away.

This spacious home includes 4,200 square feet of living space, a dedicated home office with half-bath, and 30-by-20 great room with soaring ceilings, custom windows, and woodstove and sliders leading to a paver patio. A formal living room and dining room ensures you have plenty of room in which to entertain with ease.

On the first floor is a spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space and a separate den. Two sets of sliders lead to the deck.

This home has three huge bedrooms, including a master suite with a private, spa-like bath and walk-in shower.

The full -finished basement and wood-burning brick fireplace in the living room and windows galore make this one a win. Enjoy the beauty of nature indoors and feel like you are living in a work of art.

Stretch out and relax because this home has room to spare and an easy layout that keeps everything you need within reach. The three-car garage is another bonus.

Call Karen Glowacki for more information at 973-729-8727.