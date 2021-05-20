Sparta bids farewell to longtime volunteers

The Sparta council bid farewell to two of its longtime volunteers on May 11 as they move out of the township.

The council honored Tina and Tom Rowan for their many years of service. They will be moving out of Sparta to enjoy their retirement in Florida.

Tina Rowan was involved with Girls on the Run, DASI, the First Presbyterian Church, the Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the township zoning board and other boards. She also was involved with theater productions, was a member of the township’s 175th Anniversary Committee, and was part of Operation Care Package, which sent packages to U.S. troops serving overseas.

Tom Rowan was involved Sparta football, baseball, basketball and soccer, and helped with Operation Care Package.

“This is one of the best examples of why our community is so special,” Mayor Christine Quinn said, “because it is filled with people like Tina and Tom, who roll up their sleeves and make sure Sparta remains a special place that we are all very proud to call home.”

Tina Rowan was also instrumental in bringing in a 2019 UPS Award that brought a $10,000 donation to the VFW.

“The community is a better place for each of us because of the time, energy, commitment and love that you gave it,” Quinn said. “The lives that you have touched are endless and span generations.”

The township made her a banner memorializing all that she has done. Tina has lived in Sparta since she was seven, and Tom came to the township when he was 17.

She said moving is easy, but leaving is hard.

“Thank you all,” Tina Rowan said. “I’ve enjoyed each and every one of you that I’ve spent time with over the years. Sparta is a very special place with very special people.”