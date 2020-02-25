Sparta celebrates League of Women Voters Day

On Tuesday night, Feb. 14, 2020, Sparta Township celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the League of Women Voters by providing LWV members with a proclamation and by illuminating Township Hall in purple.

Members of the League of Women Voters of Sussex Highlands (LWVSH) on Tuesday stood alongside Mayor Jerard Murphy as he read the proclamation that acknowledged the League's laudable achievements, and officially declared Feb. 14 as "League of Women Voters Day" in Sparta Township.

LWV was founded by Carrie Chapman Catt in 1920 during the convention of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, six months prior to the ratification of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, guaranteeing women their right to vote. For 100 years the League of Women Voters has served the community as a grassroots, nonpartisan organization whose members provide unbiased information to voters, who emphasize the importance of voting rights, and who believe voters have a critical role in advocacy and democracy, and who believe that citizens should exercise those rights in an informed manner.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.

The League of Women Voters of Sussex Highlands officers are; President Litsa Binder, Vice President Louise Bagby, Secretary Toni Zimmer, and Treasurer Elaine Wexler.

The League of Women Voters of Sussex Highlands includes members from all of Sussex and adjoining municipalities. The group is readily recognized for;

– Staffing voter registration drives and disseminating voter information.

– Sponsoring public meetings of interest to the community.

– Holding candidate forums and debates for Municipal, County and School Board elections.

– Distributes “Voters’ Bill of Rights” cards and other voter information literature.

– Advocates for voter rights.

– Participates in the studies of the LWVNJ and the LWVUS

The League of Women Voters of Sussex Highlands may take action on governmental measures and policies, but it does not support nor does it oppose any political party or any candidate. The League of Women Voters Education Fund works encourages active and informed participation of citizens in government and understanding of public policy issues.