Sparta couple celebrates 50th anniversary in loving company

Ginger and Wally Ragno, residents of Sparta for the last 48 years, celebrated 50 years of marriage on May 3.

Instead of the family celebration their three children and 11 grandchildren had originally planned, the family of 20-- including sons and daughter-in-laws and Ginger’s sister -- gathered at the couple’s home, sitting on the lawn and hanging out on the driveway, six feet apart.

“I want to hug everyone so much, it means the world to us that you all came together for us to try to celebrate as best we could,” said “Grams,” aka Ginger Ragno. “We are truly blessed as a family we are all healthy. Being all together is our greatest joy, any day. Although I’m sad I can’t hug you all right now, we’ll get through this together, as a family.”

Virginia and Wallace Ragno moved to Sparta in 1972. “I remember when Route 15 wasn’t even fully paved yet,” said Wally, who commuted from Sparta to New York City for more than 40 years before retiring a few years ago.

The couple’s children, Treanne Richardson, Anthony Ragno, and Dawn Pallito, all live in the Sparta area. Between them, they have 11 of the couple’s grandchildren. Two more live in Florida with daughter Tracey Tacea and her husband, bringing the grand total of grandchildren to 13 (so far).

“I remember their wedding, I was eight years old,” Ginger’s sister “Aunt Tee” explained. “What is truly inspiring is remembering how my sister looked at her husband back then — and still seeing that love in her eyes today — okay, after 50 years, most of the time, ha ha.”