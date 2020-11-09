Sparta girls soccer team roaring back after injury-riddled season

The 2020 Sparta High School girl’s soccer program presents a well- balanced, formidable roster. You know that on first glance at their impressive of 6-2-1 through October.

“Last season we were riddled with injuries,’’ Sparta head coach Daniel Trappe said. “We have two players returning this season after tearing their ACL. Emma Cilli (senior, defense) and Grace McDonald (sophomore, midfield and forward) were huge losses last season and are ready to prove themselves this season. Emma was a starting defender, and Grace was the first off the bench and recorded two stellar goals before she was injured. Both players were impactful players on the field. These two players are going to be a huge part of this team’s success and are ready to prove it this season.’’

Other key student-athletes returning to the varsity roster for the start of the regular season include Kate Mazzella (junior, forward), Ella Collins (sophomore, defense), Rebecca Lefkowitz (senior, midfield) Cassie Hagler (senior, defense), Olivia Enderle (junior, midfield), Sarah Amideneau (senior, midfield), Elizabeth Kennedy (senior, midfield), Alexa Giroux (senior, midfield and forward), Katie Groome (junior, defense), Taige Kellenberger (senior, goal keeper), Sam Stankewicz (junior, midfield and forward), and Brittany Brannigan (junior, defense and midfield).

Among the promising newcomers striving to make a strong impact at the varsity level going into the regular season for Sparta include Lilli Wiegand (sophomore, midfield), Olivia Romano (junior, midfield), Bailey Chapman (sophomore, defense), Mikayla Flanz (senior, midfield and forward), Abby Pierson (freshman, midfield and forward) and Julia Dolinski (freshman, forward).

“Our captains this season are Rebecca Lefkowitz, Emma Cilli, Cassie Hagler, Taige Kellenberger,’’ Trappe said. “These girls have already shown the qualities necessary for being an excellent group of captains. They communicate well with their teammates and motivate positively each practice. These four are really the backbone of the program and lead by example every day.’’

Sparta tallied an impressive overall record of 12-6-3 and advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 3 Sectional Tournament, where they were defeated by Old Tappan in 2019.

The team wants to continue the success of last season, “to finish at the top of the League, to push to the next level in the postseason,’’ Trappe said. “This team has a lot of talent. If we play at our best, we should be a contender for the League.’’