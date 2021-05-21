Special Memorial Day tribute for Cpl. Hayden Harris is planned

The life of Cpl. Hayden Harris will be honored at a special Memorial Day tribute at All Veteran’s Memorial Park, located at 30 Flanders Road in Budd Lake, next to the historic Seward Mansion at the entrance of Turkey Brook Park.

The ceremony will start at at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

Harris, of Guys, Tennessee, had been stationed at Fort Drum in New York since July 2019. Family friend Claire Hallissy said Harris was known in his hometown as “Opie’’ for his red hair, his infectious smile and his one passion: to join the U.S. Army.

Byram Township firefighters discovered Harris with a gunshot wound to his head on Dec. 19, a day after he was reported missing from Fort Drum. Firefighters were on their annual Santa ride through the township when they discovered the scene.

Harris was 20 years old. His killer is currently in prison awaiting trial.

Project Help will be participating in the memorial ceremony for Cpl. Harris. It will be at the All Veteran’s Memorial Park with their mobile closet from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide free clothing to military personnel, veterans, and their families.

The All Veterans Memorial was created to honor all men and women who served, are serving, and will serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Project Help is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to support military, veterans and their families in times of need. For more information call 973-875-2068.