Sussex County Chamber of Commerce hosts Speed Mentoring at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Farmstead Golf & Country Club in Lafayette. Young professionals will meet Sussex County business people to make business connections over appetizers and drinks. Mentors include; Perona Farms' Mark Avondoglio, SCCC's Dr. Jon Connolly, Deborah Berry-Toon of PSS, Keith Holmes, Tammy Horsfield, Raymond Nisivoccia, Chuck Roberts, Thomas Ryan, and Frank Warr. For information, visit sussexcountychamber.org.