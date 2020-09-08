Sponsor a flag for your hero

Sparta. Honor your (past or present) hero, whether in the military, medicine, or police force. They can be an essential worker, teacher, first responder, or your own personal hero. Josh Matthews of the Jefferson/Sparta Rotary Club says the club has 50 American flags that will be moved around Morris and Sussex counties from now and through the end of October. This project, called Field of Heroes, is a new collaboration between the club and the Township of Jefferson, Northwood Engine Co. # 2, and Sparta VFW that allows local communities to honor those who have put their lives on the line during our Covid crisis. Sponsor a flag in the name of your special hero at any of these displays, which are open to the public. For more information or to sponsor a flag, email jtrotary.org or turul 1@aol.com.