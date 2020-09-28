St. Jude the Apostle to offer Blessing of the Animals

Hardyston. The Church of St. Jude the Apostle, located at 4 Beaver Run Road in Hardyston, is holding its Blessing of the Animals at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, in the back lower lot behind the church. “Our pets are part of our families and are a gift of God’s goodness to us,” said Father Michael Rodak, Pastor of St. Jude’s. Father Rodak will invoke the intercession of Saint Francis, who is known for his special relationship with animals. For further information, call the parish office at 973-827-8030 or visit stjudehamburg.org.