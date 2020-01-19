x
Stanhope swears in new mayor, council members

19 Jan 2020 | 02:10
    New Stanhope Mayor Patricia Zdichocki (center) takes the oath of office Sussex County Clerk Jeff Parrott as her family holds the bible on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020, at American Legion Post 278 of Stanhope. ( Photos by Mandy Coriston)
    Diana Kuncken renews her oath of office for a new term as a councilwoman in Stanhope on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020. Reading the oath is Sussex County Clerk Jeff Parrott as two of Kuncken’s grandsons hold the bible.
    (L-R): Senator Steve Oroho (R-24) reads the oath of office for longtime friend Raymond Cipollini as he is sworn in as a councilman in Stanhope. Holding the bible is Cipollini’s wife Laurie. Stanhope held its annual reorganization meeting at American Legion Post 278 on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020.

The Stanhope Town Council held its reorganization meeting on Tuesday night, Jan. 7, at American Legion Post 278, swearing in former council president Patricia Zdichocki as mayor. Diana Kuncken took the oath for a new term on the governing body, and newcomer Raymond Cipollini was also sworn in. The meeting was well-attended by dozens of Stanhope residents and local dignitaries including Sussex County Clerk Jeff Parrott, Freeholder Sylvia Petillo, and State Senator Steve Oroho (R-24).

In her welcoming remarks, Mayor Zdichocki said she was honored and humbled to take on her new role.

“I’d like to thank my parents,” she said. "Whose expectations have propelled me through life. Thank you to all the residents, employees, and volunteers who make this town so special.”

“I’m blessed to call Stanhope my home,” she said. “Now let’s get down to business.”